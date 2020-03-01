Mitcheltree, Dona McBee
Mitcheltree, Dona McBee

BELLE FOURCHE | Dona McBee Mitcheltree, 95, died Jan. 23, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Agape Spiritual Center in the On Common Grounds Center.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

