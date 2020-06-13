Mitzel, Betty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWDLE | Betty Mitzel, 96, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Morningstar Assisted Living in Rapid City.

Betty is survived by four sons, Jerry (Barb) Mitzel and Ron (Marlene) Mitzel of Rapid City, Richard (Susan) Mitzel of Bowdle, and Frank (Teresa) Mitzel of Houston, TX; a daughter, Mary (Victor) Fischer of Bowdle; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Joan Mitzel of Rochester, MI; and a sister, Maggie Fritz of Aberdeen.

Public visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. CDT on Sunday, June 14, at Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.

A private, family Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 15, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Bowdle, with Father Darin Schmidt, Celebrant. The Funeral will be live-streamed on the Lien Family Funeral Care Facebook page and can be found at MillerLienFH.com late Monday afternoon.

Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Mitzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.