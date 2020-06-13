Mitzel, Betty

BOWDLE | Betty Mitzel, 96, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Morningstar Assisted Living in Rapid City.
Betty is survived by four sons, Jerry (Barb) Mitzel and Ron (Marlene) Mitzel of Rapid City, Richard (Susan) Mitzel of Bowdle, and Frank (Teresa) Mitzel of Houston, TX; a daughter, Mary (Victor) Fischer of Bowdle; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Joan Mitzel of Rochester, MI; and a sister, Maggie Fritz of Aberdeen.
Public visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. CDT on Sunday, June 14, at Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.
A private, family Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 15, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Bowdle, with Father Darin Schmidt, Celebrant. The Funeral will be live-streamed on the Lien Family Funeral Care Facebook page and can be found at MillerLienFH.com late Monday afternoon.
Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.