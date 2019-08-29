{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Michael “Mike” Mitzel, 97, died Aug. 23, 2019.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m. CDT on Aug. 30, with a 7 p.m. wake service at Lien Funeral Home in Bowdle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Bowdle. Burial follows at the Church Cemetery.

Events

Aug 30
Visitation
Friday, August 30, 2019
3:00PM
Lien Funeral Home
3082 S 2nd Ave
Bowdle, SD 57428
Aug 31
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 31, 2019
9:30AM
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
3023 S. 3rd Ave
Bowdle, SD 57428
