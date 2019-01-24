Try 1 month for 99¢

STURGIS | Dekki Lee Moate, 71, died Jan. 21, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

 

Celebrate
the life of: Moate, Dekki L.
