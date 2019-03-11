Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Eleanore R. Moe, 98, died March 7, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. on March 16, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Moe, Eleanore R.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments