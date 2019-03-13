RAPID CITY | After living a challenging and gratifying life, Eleanore Rowan Moe joined her husband, George Robert Moe, on March 7, 2019.
She was born Jan. 26, 1921, to Leo and Bessie Smith Rowan in Mitchell, SD. During her one year at Augustana College she played music with Myron Floren weekly on a KCLO radio broadcast. She graduated from the University of Minnesota.
On Oct. 2, 1943, Eleanore married George R. Moe, a June 1943 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. They moved to Rapid City in 1966.
Devoted survivors include George and Eleanore’s children: Margaret (Duane) Jagodzinske of Calhan, CO; Marian Moe of Sacramento, CA; and Rob (Nancy) Moe of Cypress, TX. Her grandchildren: Jodi (Rod) Wilson of Ellicott, CO; Julie (Tony) Solis of Santa Cruz, CA; Andrea (Tony) Nicholas of Cypress, TX; Michael (AnaMaria) Moe of Gilbert, AZ; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Kirk Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers Eleanore requests donations be made to the PEO BM Scholarship Fund, West Hills Foundation Scholarship Fund or United Church of Christ/Congregational Library Fund.
Online condolences at kirkfuneralhome.com.
