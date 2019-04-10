Try 3 months for $3

ST. ONGE | Fern Moe, 90, died April 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 11, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on April 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

