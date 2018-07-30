Subscribe for 33¢ / day

STURGIS | Sandra J. Moeller, 69, died July 26, 2018.

Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Believers Fellowship Church in Sturgis. Burial follows at the Bear Butte Cemetery.

