RAPID CITY | Millie Darlene Moffenbier, 84, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019.
Millie was born Jan. 29, 1935, to Jacob and Frieda (Huber) Stoecker in Hosmer. She moved to Eureka and attended school for seven years, moving to Aberdeen in 1948 and graduating from Central High in 1953. She married Duane Moffenbier in 1957 and worked at St. Luke's Hospital, Farmers and Merchant Bank and Kessler's Inc. Millie's family moved to Rapid City in 1974, where she worked for K-Foods Store.
Besides her love of family, Millie loved to read, play bingo, hike, and play poker. Millie was known as the “Frog Lady.” She had an extreme frog collection, each one given to her by family and friends. Millie sold bingo bags and was known as the “Bag Lady” to her bingo friends.
Survivors include her children, Scott Moffenbier, Oacoma, Carrie (Alan) Town, Keizer, OR, and Tonja Moffenbier, Valentine, NE; siblings, Vi (Jim) Dafnis, Betty Wiegel and Vern (Muriel) Stoecker, all of Aberdeen; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; her parents; brother, Glen Stoecker; and a sister, Gladys Cruchter.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Therese Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Storybook Island.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.