Millie Moffenbier

RAPID CITY | Millie Darlene Moffenbier, 84, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019.

Millie was born Jan. 29, 1935, to Jacob and Frieda (Huber) Stoecker in Hosmer. She moved to Eureka and attended school for seven years, moving to Aberdeen in 1948 and graduating from Central High in 1953. She married Duane Moffenbier in 1957 and worked at St. Luke's Hospital, Farmers and Merchant Bank and Kessler's Inc. Millie's family moved to Rapid City in 1974, where she worked for K-Foods Store.

Besides her love of family, Millie loved to read, play bingo, hike, and play poker. Millie was known as the “Frog Lady.” She had an extreme frog collection, each one given to her by family and friends. Millie sold bingo bags and was known as the “Bag Lady” to her bingo friends.

Survivors include her children, Scott Moffenbier, Oacoma, Carrie (Alan) Town, Keizer, OR, and Tonja Moffenbier, Valentine, NE; siblings, Vi (Jim) Dafnis, Betty Wiegel and Vern (Muriel) Stoecker, all of Aberdeen; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; her parents; brother, Glen Stoecker; and a sister, Gladys Cruchter.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Therese Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Storybook Island.

Service information

Nov 24
Visitation
Sunday, November 24, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Nov 25
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, November 25, 2019
10:00AM
St. Therese The Little Flower Church
532 Adams Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
