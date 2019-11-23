{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Millie D. Moffenbier, 84, died Nov. 21, 2019.

Visitation will be from 2–4 p.m. on Nov. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

Nov 24
Visitation
Sunday, November 24, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Nov 25
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, November 25, 2019
10:00AM
St. Therese The Little Flower Church
532 Adams Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
