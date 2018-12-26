Try 1 month for 99¢

PIERRE | Adam Ray Mohler, 33, died Dec. 21, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Hermosa.

Mohler, Adam R.
