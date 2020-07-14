Mohler, Coral
0 entries

Mohler, Coral

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coral Mohler

ABERDEEN | Coral Mohler, 27, a loving mother, sister, daughter, and niece, went home to the Lord on July 9, 2020.

She left too soon, leaving behind two daughters, Kairi and Willow; mother, Patricia Reese; father, Louis Ingram; brother, Leland Ingram; sister, Shela Mohler; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Her smile and vivacious sparkle will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at Bethel Church, 1202 N. Maple St., in Rapid City. All are welcome to attend.

Carlsen Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Coral Mohler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News