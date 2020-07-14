Mohler, Coral

Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

She left too soon, leaving behind two daughters, Kairi and Willow; mother, Patricia Reese; father, Louis Ingram; brother, Leland Ingram; sister, Shela Mohler; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Her smile and vivacious sparkle will be dearly missed by all.