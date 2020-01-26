Mohr, Lucas C.

You have free articles remaining.
RAPID CITY | Lucas Charles Mohr, 23, died Jan. 23, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Service information
Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
1:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 1, 2020
American Legion Post #22
818 E. St. Patrick Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
