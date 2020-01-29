Mohr, Lucas C.

RAPID CITY | Lucas Charles Mohr, 23, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at his home.

Lucas was born to Ross and Kim (Rodlund) Mohr on June 28, 1996 at Rapid City Regional Hospital. He was welcomed into the family by his two big brothers, Nicholas and Michael. Lucas was raised and attended school in Rapid City, graduating from Central High School in May 2014.

Lucas worked various jobs but the one he was most proud of was the opportunity to work side by side with his dad and brothers at Dakota Barricade.

Lucas was definitely the baby of the family and was full of fun, love and shenanigans. He loved family get-togethers and spending time with his cousins making memories. Lucas loved music. He had a love for art — drawing and coloring. He very much liked his tattoos and the meaning behind them. Lucas loved frolfing with his buddies and shooting pool with his dad and brother. The love he had for his precious niece Aubree was evident for everyone to see. He cherished every minute he could spoil her with his love and laughter.

Lucas loved helping others and in doing so was an avid blood donor. He is an organ and tissue donor so will continue to share his love with many.

