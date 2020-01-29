Mohr, Lucas C.

RAPID CITY | Lucas Charles Mohr, 23, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at his home.
Lucas was born to Ross and Kim (Rodlund) Mohr on June 28, 1996 at Rapid City Regional Hospital. He was welcomed into the family by his two big brothers, Nicholas and Michael. Lucas was raised and attended school in Rapid City, graduating from Central High School in May 2014.
Lucas worked various jobs but the one he was most proud of was the opportunity to work side by side with his dad and brothers at Dakota Barricade.
Lucas was definitely the baby of the family and was full of fun, love and shenanigans. He loved family get-togethers and spending time with his cousins making memories. Lucas loved music. He had a love for art — drawing and coloring. He very much liked his tattoos and the meaning behind them. Lucas loved frolfing with his buddies and shooting pool with his dad and brother. The love he had for his precious niece Aubree was evident for everyone to see. He cherished every minute he could spoil her with his love and laughter.
Lucas loved helping others and in doing so was an avid blood donor. He is an organ and tissue donor so will continue to share his love with many.
You have free articles remaining.
Lucas will be forever missed and loved by his parents, Ross Mohr (Jane Thingelstad) and Kim Mohr, brothers Nicholas and Michael (Kimberly Lucas) and his precious niece Aubree; his grandmother Marilyn Mohr, all of Rapid City. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends that loved him dearly.
Lucas was preceded in death by his grandparents Thomas Mohr and Walter and Janice Rodlund; aunt Vickie (Rodlund) Schmidt; cousin Brandon Rodlund and many other loved ones that welcomed him with open arms.
He will be loved and missed every second, every minute, every hour of every day!
A Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kirk Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
A celebration of Lucas’ life will be held at the American Legion at 818 E. Saint Patrick St., Rapid City, following the memorial service. Arrangements are entrusted to Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (www.kirkfuneralhome.com).
Service information
1:00PM
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
12:00AM
818 E. St. Patrick Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.