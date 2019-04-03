Try 3 months for $3

PIERRE | Susan Mollison, 72, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; stepchildren, Deborah Davis, Sue and Dean Goebel and John and Sue Mollison; brother, John Tessier; sister, Christine Buche; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdaughter, Vickie Mollison Woodward; and grandson, Jered Goebel.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Drifters in Fort Pierre.

Memorials may be directed to the South Dakota Discovery Center, Pierre/Fort Pierre Boys and Girls Club and South Dakota Special Olympics.

