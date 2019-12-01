{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Monheim

RAPID CITY | Larry (a.k.a. Joe) Monheim, 76, died Nov. 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Larry was born Aug. 25, 1943 to James and Norma (Lundin) Monheim in Rapid City. He graduated from Black Hills State University and took a teaching job in Rocky Ford, CO, for a short time before returning to Rapid City. One of his hobbies was playing guitar in local bands. While on stage, he caught the eye of Carol Amburn. They were married in 1971 and chose to make their life in Rapid City.

Larry changed his career from teaching to drafting, and working for Rushmore Homes, then Dakota Steel & Supply, and finally True North Steel. He drafted the steel into building plans for many structures around the Black Hills area and beyond. Larry was known as an expert manual draftsman, able to draw up complex plans by hand that were problematic for CAD computer programs. Towards the end of his career, he was asked to help teach hand drafting techniques to younger drafters who were primarily trained on the CAD programs.

Outside of work, Larry enjoyed building homes for his family, fixing the family cars, playing and making guitars, and designing and building a T-Bucket hot rod. His favorite hobby was taking his dog, Scotti, down to the field to fly the model airplanes he designed and built himself.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carol Monheim, Rapid City; three children: Cindy (Bill) Monheim-Janss of Phoenix, AZ, Angie Monheim of Gretna, NE, and Rick Monheim, Black Hawk; his sister, Carol Anne (a.k.a. Kelly) Furiga, Rapid City; two grandchildren, Emerson and Calder; and his dog, Daisy.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James and Norma Monheim; his older brother, Richard Monheim; and his dog, Scotti.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Monheim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments