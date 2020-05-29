Monnens, Patsy Ann
0 entries

Monnens, Patsy Ann

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Patsy Ann Monnens, 94, died May 27, 2020.

Christian Funeral Vigil and visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 1, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hermosa.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 1, at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs

To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Monnens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News