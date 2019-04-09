Try 3 months for $3

BELLE FOURCHE | Kenneth “Ken” Wesley Montague, 89, died April 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 11 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. April 12 at the funeral chapel, with Chaplain Randy Bradley officiating. Inurnment will be held at later date at Bear Butte Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Montague, Kenneth W.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments