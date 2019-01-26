Try 1 month for 99¢

PHILIP | Beverly Moon, 75, died Jan. 24, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.

