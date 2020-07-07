Moore, Becky S.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS, Wyo. | Becky Sue Moore, 59, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at home.

She was born Jan. 17, 1961, in Rapid City, SD, the daughter of Martin Eugene and Wilma Marie (Schell) Moore.

Becky attended grade school at Elm Springs, graduating from Wall High School, and Black Hills State College, with a degree in Early Education and Special Ed.

She was the very proud mother of one son, Brandon. They treasured their time together going to many activities and functions.

Becky worked in the Converse County School District #1 School System in Douglas as a Para Professional for many years. She dearly loved her job, touching all those she taught.

Becky was a very kind and loving soul, and will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Martin, on Jan. 14, 1993; her mother, Wilma, on Feb. 5, 2014; and many other loved ones.

Becky is survived by her son, Brandon, of Douglas; siblings, Mike Moore of Salt Lake City, UT, Jeff Moore of Elm Springs, and Wendy Moore of Casper; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, and cousins.