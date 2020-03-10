Moore, Cynthia R.
Moore, Cynthia R.

BELLE FOURCHE | Cynthia R. Moore, 59, died March 6, 2020.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Inurnment will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills

Service information

Mar 12
Memorial Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:00AM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
717 Jackson Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
