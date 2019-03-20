MAPLETON, Minn. | Floretta Ellen Moore, 95, formerly of Newell, SD, passed away March 13, 2019, at Mapleton Community Home.
Ellen was born May 17, 1923, to Joseph and Lillian (White) Bunn in Wood Lake, NE. She graduated from Johnstown High School. On July 12, 1941, she married Donald Moore in Ainsworth, NE. Together they raised four children in Newell. In her early years, Ellen assisted Don with bookkeeping at Moore’s Auto Body Shop in Newell. Later on Ellen took pride in running Moore’s Rooms, a rooming house that would often attract bikers coming to the Sturgis Rally. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and reading often.
Ellen is survived by her children, Joetta (Bob) Berry of Sioux City, IA, Kathy Gerbracht of Cannon Falls, MN, Willa Hanel of Mankato, MN, and Don (Norine) Moore of Hamilton, Ontario; 15 grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Marvin) Falk; and brother, Dwight (Gwen) Bunn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 1998; sons-in-law, Earl Gerbracht and James “Jamie” Hanel; twin sister, Isabelle; sisters, Wilma, Laura, and Nelda; and brother, James.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 25, at the Newell Christian Fellowship, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
