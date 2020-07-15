Moore, Patricia A.
CUSTER | Patricia Ann Moore, 88, died July 11, 2020.

Christian committal services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the Custer Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home

