BELLE FOURCHE | Longtime resident and former businesswoman Peggy (Hodge) Larrabee Moore passed away May 6, 2019 in Spearfish.
She was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Aberdeen, to Leonard Hodge and Ruth (Haka) Hodge. She grew up on a ranch and attended grade school at Reva. She moved to Belle Fourche in 1945 to attend high school, graduating from Belle Fourche High School in 1949.
In 1950, she was married to James Larrabee, who passed away in 1977. She was married to Robert Moore in 1989, until his death in 2016. She worked at various local businesses. Her husband James and she operated Larrabee Wood Products, which she continued after his death. She opened Feet First Shoes with her daughter. She served as a Chamber of Commerce board member and also a term on the Belle Fourche Economic Development board and as a Chamber Ambassador. She has been active in Beta Sigma Sorority since 1966, Laureate Xi Chapter. She has been a member of the United Church of Christ since 1946.
Peggy is survived by her children: son, Donald (Maureen) Larrabee, Thompson, ND, daughters Deborah (James) Scheele, Belle Fourche, Diane (Steve) Kappes, Elkridge, MD; and Denise (Chris) Lemke, North Platte, NE; stepson Ken Moore, Billings, MT, and stepdaughter, Cindy Moore, Belle Fourche. Surviving are 12 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; sisters Virginia (Dale) Gillette, Belle Fourche, and Jean (Ron) Ericsson, Alzada, MT; brother, Steve (Zona) Hodge, Mt. Dora, FL; and a sister-in-law, Susan Hodge, Rapid City, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by her first husband James Larrabee and second husband, Robert Moore; her parents Leonard and Ruth Hodge; a brother Daniel Hodge; and a sister Sharon Crabbe.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.
A celebration of Peggy’s life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Interment will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Northern Hills or the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
