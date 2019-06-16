RAPID CITY | Shawn Wilbur "Dog" Moore, 39, died Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Shawn was born in Rapid City to Steven and Pamela Moore. He was known for his genuinely contagious smile and laid back personality. Shawn was incredibly giving to his family, to his friends, and to his most beloved dog, Doug. If you knew Shawn, you knew you had a true friend.
Shawn loved cars and trucks, fast boats and loud stereos, racing and mud bogging. He spent countless hours working on his "toys" surrounded by great friends; may everyone remember Shawn for who he was when he was doing what he loved.
Shawn will be remembered as a wonderful son and brother, a great friend, and a generous and unbelievably loved uncle. He will live on in our memories and stories, and in what all of us have become because of him. He is survived by his parents, Steven and Pamela Moore; brother, Shelby Moore; sister and her spouse, Tara and Shane French; nieces, Hailey and Shelbie Moore; and nephews, Brody and Brecken French.
Services will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
