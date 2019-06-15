{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Shawn W. Moore, 39, died June 13, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 3 p.m. on June 19, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Moore, Shawn W.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments