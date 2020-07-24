Moorehouse, David J.

ALABASTER, Ala. | David Joseph "Dave" Moorehouse, a 25-year resident of Alabaster, lost his battle to pancreatic cancer on July 16, 2020 at the age of 65. Dave is preceded in death by his father and mother, Earl and Margaret Moorehouse. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Moorehouse, son and daughter, Chase and Mariah Moorehouse, stepdaughter, Tara Webb, and three grandchildren, Isabelle Johnston, Eden and Callan Webb.
Dave was born Dec. 1, 1954 in Washington, KS. He graduated from Black Hills State University with a bachelor’s in Biology. He worked for many years as a pharmaceutical sales representative. Dave was a devoted Christian, husband, and father. He loved Alabama football, outlaw country music, and working on his 1954 Willys Jeep. He will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him.
A visitation is scheduled for noon CDT on July 25, at Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham, with services to follow at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
