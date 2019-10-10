{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Martha Lou Mordhorst, 86, died Oct. 8, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 13, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 9 a.m. on Oct. 14, at the funeral home. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments