{{featured_button_text}}

ALZADA, Mont. | Dale Morgan, 84, died Dec. 14, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a 5 p.m. prayer service conducted by the Masonic Lodge on Friday, Dec. 20, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, S.D. 

A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Dale Morgan, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 20
Visitation
Friday, December 20, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dale's Visitation begins.
Dec 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
1:00PM
United Methodist Church
1804 7th Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dale's Memorial Service begins.
Load comments