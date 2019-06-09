{{featured_button_text}}
Don Morgan

RAPID CITY | Don Morgan, 71, passed away on June 6, 2019, during heart surgery.

He is survived by his wife, Janis “JD” Morgan; son, Bradley Morgan; daughter, Kelly and Tim Pehringer; and grandchildren, Steven, Willow, and Sierra.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Per Don’s wishes no services will be held, rather there will be a gathering of remembrance from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday June 13, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Morgan, Don
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments