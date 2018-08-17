SARASOTA, Fla. | David E. Morrill, age 86, died Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. He was surrounded by the love of his family.
He grew up in Sturgis, SD, and knew at an early age that the practice of law would be his career. He earned his Juris Doctorate at the University of South Dakota, where he also met Jean Harder, his bride, best friend and partner of the last 62 years. After law school, he practiced with his father in Sturgis. He later moved to Rapid City, representing Black Hills Power and Light Company, now Black Hills Corporation, for 30 years of his pre-retirement career.
Upon retirement to Sarasota, David gave more than 15 years of pro-bono service to Legal Aid of Manasota. Through service and action, he lived his conviction that every person has the right to equal access to the courts.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Jean (Harder) Morrill; his children, Sarah (Denny), Becky (Tim), Judy (Dave), Leslie (Bart); his 15 grandchildren (one, an angel who preceded him in death); and nine great-grandchildren. He is also loved dearly by the surviving three of his seven siblings.
A service to celebrate his life of love will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church.
Memorial donations may be given to Legal Aid of Manasota or the Pine Shores Presbyterian Church.
