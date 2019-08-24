{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Barbara J. Morris, 86, died Aug. 18, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 28, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Load comments