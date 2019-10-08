{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Samuel Fredrick "Fred" Morris Jr., 86, died Oct. 2, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at noon.

