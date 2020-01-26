Morris, Richard J.
HILL CITY | Richard James Morris, 81, passed away peacefully Jan. 15, 2020, at Good Samaritan St. Martin’s Village in Rapid City.

Rich was born on Jan. 1, 1939, in Rapid City to Ralph and Margaret (Boodleman) Morris.

Rich is survived by two sons, Brent (Twila) Morris of Hill City, and Tracy (Robyn) Morris of Sergeant Bluff, IA; a daughter, Holli (Jeff) Edwards of Hill City; four grandchildren, Sydney and Jace Morris and Taylor and Whitney Edwards; a sister, Barbara Burnham of Hill City; nieces, nephews, and friends. Rich was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; and his parents, Ralph and Margaret.

A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at High Country Guest Ranch, 12138 Ray Smith Drive, in Hill City.

A memorial has been established in Rich’s name to support the Hill City and Sergeant Bluff, IA, High School basketball teams.

Friends may view his full obituary and sign his online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.

