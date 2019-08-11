{{featured_button_text}}

KEYSTONE | Suzanne Patricia Morris, 80, died Aug. 5, 2019.

Private services will be held at a later date.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kirk Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Suzanne Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments