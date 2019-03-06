Try 3 months for $3

LAKE SAN MARCOS, Calif. | Loretta Luella Moser, 89, died Feb. 23, 2019.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis, S.D.

Celebrate
the life of: Moser, Loretta L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments