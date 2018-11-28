RAPID CITY | Agnes L. “Aggie” (LaCroix) Mousel, 90, died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital following a brief illness.
Luella Agnes La Croix was born on June 1, 1928, to Oliver Spencer La Croix and Mary Myrick (Hinman) La Croix in Wall. The family later moved to Rapid City, where she spent the rest of her life. She attended and graduated from Cathedral High School.
She married the love of her life, Ralph E. Mousel Jr., on May 29, 1950, and was preceded in death by him. Seven children were born to this union. So very blessed to have shared in her life are Steven (Julie) Mousel, Michelle (George) Halford, Theresa Hall, Barbara Collins, Mary (Monte) Reiner (deceased), Carla Sandifer, and Donald (Elizabeth) Mousel, 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Agnes was an active member of St. Therese and St. Isaac Jogues Catholic churches. She loved to travel, was founding member of Birthright of Rapid City and enjoyed bowling and bridge. She took great joy in loving all children.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Liturgical Wake Service and Rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, at St. Therese Church-The Little Flower, 532 Adams St.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, at the church. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Birthright of Rapid City.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online guestbook and leave condolences wishes at osheimschmidt.com.
