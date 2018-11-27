Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Agnes Mousel, 90, died Nov. 25, 2018.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Liturgical Wake service and Rosary, on Nov. 29 at St. Therese Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 30 at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

