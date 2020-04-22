Mudlin, Neoma J. Rice Thomson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Neoma Joyce Rice was born March 29, 1935 in Corson County, South Dakota. She loved chasing tumbleweeds across the windy prairie! Neoma attended grade school in Thunder Hawk, two miles from the family farm, and graduated from high school in Lemmon. Before graduating, she worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator. Perhaps an interest developed by listening in to conversations on party lines?

Neoma married Thomas A. Thomson Jr. in 1953 and together they had five children. When the kids were all in school, she went back to work at Northwestern Bell as a service representative in Rapid City. Christmas Around the World, a home party plan, provided a second job at which she was a demonstrator, supervisor, district manager, and regional manager. She earned many trips, which enabled her to see much of the world.

She continued her work after her divorce in 1973, eventually marrying Patrick J. Mudlin in 1978. Neoma was very artistic and took some courses through the Dahl Fine Arts Center. She explored many art forms: sketching, painting, ceramics, wood and moose antler carving. After retirement, she and her husband moved into the Black Hills, where she was part of the Artists Co-op in Hill City. Her children and grandkids enjoy the many pieces of art that she has given to them!