Mudlin, Neoma J. Rice Thomson

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Neoma Joyce Rice was born March 29, 1935 in Corson County, South Dakota. She loved chasing tumbleweeds across the windy prairie! Neoma attended grade school in Thunder Hawk, two miles from the family farm, and graduated from high school in Lemmon. Before graduating, she worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator. Perhaps an interest developed by listening in to conversations on party lines?
Neoma married Thomas A. Thomson Jr. in 1953 and together they had five children. When the kids were all in school, she went back to work at Northwestern Bell as a service representative in Rapid City. Christmas Around the World, a home party plan, provided a second job at which she was a demonstrator, supervisor, district manager, and regional manager. She earned many trips, which enabled her to see much of the world.
She continued her work after her divorce in 1973, eventually marrying Patrick J. Mudlin in 1978. Neoma was very artistic and took some courses through the Dahl Fine Arts Center. She explored many art forms: sketching, painting, ceramics, wood and moose antler carving. After retirement, she and her husband moved into the Black Hills, where she was part of the Artists Co-op in Hill City. Her children and grandkids enjoy the many pieces of art that she has given to them!
Neoma developed a limp, which was to give her much trouble for the rest of her life. After working some seated jobs at the 1880 Train and as a parking attendant at Mount Rushmore, she moved to Fort Collins to be near her daughter, Deb. She continued to enjoy working on her art and making new friends.
Neoma Joyce Rice Thomson Mudlin died during this time of novel Coronavirus on April 17, 2020, her daughter, Deb, by her side. She is survived by her sister, Ellen Berg and brother, Dale Rice; her children, Donna Wendt, Debra Morgan, Sky Thomson, Brad Thomson, and Greg Thomson; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Hats off to this strong woman and a life well lived!
As per her wishes, there will be no public service. Please remember her in your own ways.
