SUN LAKES, Ariz. | Gloria Muehl, 76, died Nov. 13, 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3, at St. Steven’s Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Muehl, Gloria
