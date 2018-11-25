SUN LAKES, Ariz. | Gloria Muehl, 76, passed away Nov. 13, 2018, at the Hospice of the Valley Lund Home in Sun Lakes, surrounded by her family. She fought a courageous battle against ALS with grace and dignity.
Gloria was born Nov. 8, 1942, in Los Angeles, CA, to Doane and Dorothy Allen. She graduated from Redfield High School in 1960 and Aberdeen Secretarial School in 1961, both in South Dakota.
Gloria married Jim Muehl, her high school sweetheart, on Nov. 18, 1961, and they moved to Grand Forks, ND, where she worked as a secretary at the Air Force Hospital. They moved to Minot, ND, in 1962 and started their family.
Gloria was involved in many clubs and organizations and was very socially active in the community. They moved to Rapid City, SD, in 1986, where Gloria worked in a medical office and at the Black Hills Regional Eye Institute. Jim passed away in 1996 and Gloria moved to Sun Lakes in 1997. She was very active in the community as a member of the Cheers group and volunteering for the Fire District’s Community Assistance Program and for Neighbors Who Care.
Gloria was a voracious reader, loved to dance and play cards, and had a quick wit that everyone loved! She was a generous soul and will forever be missed. Gloria had many lifelong friends and relatives she loved dearly that she stayed in touch with up until the time of her passing.
She is survived by her significant other, Terry Beddow, Sun Lakes; children, Lori Brossart (Tim), Parker, CO, Mike Muehl (Julie), Escondido, CA, and Paula Klingman (Brad), Brooklyn Park, MN; eight grandchildren, James (Vanessa) and Ellen, Hannah and Kalli, Rob, Evan (Kimberly), Chris and Emily; and a great-grandchild on the way, baby boy Brossart. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jim.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, at St. Steven’s Catholic Church in Sun Lakes for family and friends. Gloria will be placed in her final resting place with her beloved late husband, Jim at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, at a later date.
