BLACK HAWK | Karin U. Mueller, 69, died Dec. 20, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Mueller, Karin U.
