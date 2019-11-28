{{featured_button_text}}

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Robert Terrence Mullally, 76, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

There will be a gathering at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Mullally, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 7, 2019
10:00AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Memorial Service begins.
Load comments