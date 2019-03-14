RAPID CITY | Sandra “Sandy” Muller, 59, passed from the loving arms of her earthly family into the waiting arms of her heavenly family on March 11, 2019 at Rapid City Regional Hospital. She was born on August 22, 1959 in Rapid City to Donald and Martha Hanson, where she spent her life.
Sandy graduated with honors from Central High School (1977). She married Donald Muller on March 24, 1979, and raised three children. She dedicated her life to her family, and cherished having everyone together. Being a loving grandmother was one of her favorite things.
Sandy was full of love and life, with a contagious laugh and huge heart. Her loss will be felt every day by all of her family and friends. We will miss her deeply.
She is survived by her husband Donald, children Craig (Lisa), Caitlin, and Cassidy Muller, grandchildren Rylan, Layne and Jaxson, and many other loved ones.
Memorials for Sandy may be sent to Kirk Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at South Park United Church of Christ on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.
Friends may leave their condolences and view the full obituary at Kirk Funeral Home’s website.
