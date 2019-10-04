{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Gregory A. Mumm, 63, died Oct. 2, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7, at Stavkirke Chapel in the Hills.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

