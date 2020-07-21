Harry Thomas Munyan, Sr., 87, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home near Rockerville.
He was born June 4, 1933 in Gibbstown, New Jersey to Wilburt and Florence (Williams) Munyan.
Harry entered the US Air Force on March 19, 1951 and was honorably discharged on March 18, 1955.
Harry owned and operated his excavating company for 30 years, which he enjoyed. His business card read, “Munyan Excavating, We do it in the dirt."
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, children, Sharon (Joe Keffeler) Munyan, Harry T. Munyan, Jr., Joan (Doug) Burke, Jim (Lynette) Munyan, Dan (Brenda) Munyan; and numerous grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by sons, Larry Joseph Munyan, Robert Eugene Munyan and grandsons, Kevin Munyan and Jason Burke.
Services will be available by live stream on the Behrens Wilson Facebook page at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020. Burial with full military honors will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.
