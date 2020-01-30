Murner, Sheri J.
Murner, Sheri J.

RAPID CITY | Sheri Jean Murner, 75, died Jan. 28, 2020.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

