SIOUX FALLS | Mary Jean Murphy passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2019, at home.
Mary Jean Foye was born July 27, 1932, in Rapid City to Harold H. and Jean (McCormick) Foye.
Mary Jean grew up on 9th Street in Rapid City. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1950. She attended St. Catherine University and graduated from Marquette University in 1954 with a degree in marketing.
Upon graduation, Mary Jean returned to Rapid City where she was employed by Western Airlines.
Mary Jean met and fell in love with Jeremiah D. "Jere" Murphy of Sioux Falls, her brother Tom’s college roommate.
In August 1956, Mary Jean and Jere were united in holy matrimony at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Rapid City. They made their home in Sioux Falls where they raised three children.
Mary Jean instilled faith in her children by her example. She was a talented cook, designer, and photographer. Her needlepoint skills were extraordinary. She fostered a passion for the arts in her children and in her grandchildren. She enjoyed entertaining, spending time with her family and friends, and inspired conversation.
Mary Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jere; her parents; her infant brother, John; and her brother, Tom Foye. She is survived by her children: Jeremiah M. (Kaia) Murphy of Rapid City, Kathleen (Brad) Stuck, and Kevin Murphy of Sioux Falls. She was “M.J.” to eight beloved grandchildren: Tom, Treacy, Hunter, Dan, Chloe, Dylan, Brandon, and Conor.
Visitation, with the family present, will be from 5:30-7 p.m. CDT, with a scripture service beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Church of St. Mary in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Mass will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Church of St. Mary, with burial at St. Michael Cemetery, Sioux Falls.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to O’Gorman High School.
