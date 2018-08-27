Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PINE RIDGE | Mary Louise (White Eyes) Murphy, 69, of Kings Beach, Calif., formerly of Pine Ridge, died Aug. 25, 2018.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Celebrate
the life of: Murphy, Mary Louise
