Murphy, Richard W.

RAPID CITY | Richard William Murphy passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children — a day shy of his 62nd birthday.

Rich was born June 22, 1958, in Watertown to Bob and Jo Murphy. He attended BHSU where he played football and studied business. Rich married Karen McBrayer on April 26, 1980, in Watertown, raising three children, Casey, Jordan, and Alison. The family moved to Rapid City in 1996. Rich worked for Admiral Beverages, Pepsi Co. for the last 22 years.

Rich was an amazing father and never missed any of his children’s games growing up. He was sure to be in the stands reminding each the number of fouls they had during basketball season or where to be positioned on the baseball/softball field to get the out. Over the years, Rich coached multiple teams in a variety of sports and touched the lives of all that had the honor of playing for him, building lifelong relationships along the way.

Rich was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending every minute on the golf course. His passion led him to become the Assistant Golf Coach for Stevens High School, although his comic relief was as vital as his golf instruction. If you knew Rich you knew he loved his wife, his children, his dog, golf, the Vikings and Diet Mountain Dew. Not necessarily in that order.