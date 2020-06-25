Murphy, Richard W.

RAPID CITY | Richard William Murphy passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children — a day shy of his 62nd birthday.
Rich was born June 22, 1958, in Watertown to Bob and Jo Murphy. He attended BHSU where he played football and studied business. Rich married Karen McBrayer on April 26, 1980, in Watertown, raising three children, Casey, Jordan, and Alison. The family moved to Rapid City in 1996. Rich worked for Admiral Beverages, Pepsi Co. for the last 22 years.
Rich was an amazing father and never missed any of his children’s games growing up. He was sure to be in the stands reminding each the number of fouls they had during basketball season or where to be positioned on the baseball/softball field to get the out. Over the years, Rich coached multiple teams in a variety of sports and touched the lives of all that had the honor of playing for him, building lifelong relationships along the way.
Rich was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending every minute on the golf course. His passion led him to become the Assistant Golf Coach for Stevens High School, although his comic relief was as vital as his golf instruction. If you knew Rich you knew he loved his wife, his children, his dog, golf, the Vikings and Diet Mountain Dew. Not necessarily in that order.
Rich is survived by his wife, Karen (with whom he recently celebrated 40 years of marriage); children, Casey of Minneapolis, Jordan (Morgan) and two beautiful granddaughters, Elliott and Turner of Rapid City, and Alison of Tacoma, WA. He is also survived by four brothers: Michael (Sharmell) of Watertown, Patrick (Barbara) of Cleveland, GA, Douglas (Janet) of Hartford, and Thomas of Euless, TX; and two sisters, Catherine Bouskill and Janice Oaks of Watertown. Additionally, he is survived by his father-in-law, Jack (Monna) McBrayer of Mitchell.
Rich had multiple nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews who adored him. He was proceeded in death by his parents, one brother-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.
A memorial celebration will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at Red Rock Golf Club in Rapid City. Burial will be in Watertown at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Due to COVID-19, online condolences are welcome and appreciated at osheimschmidt.com. Should you attend in person, social distancing guidelines may not be feasible.
